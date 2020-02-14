Germany: Two injured in attack near Stuttgart as manhunt underway

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least one person has been severely hurt with another sustaining minor injuries in an attack in the southern German town of Plochingen, near Stuttgart, on Thursday.

Police have advised people to stay at home while “the search for further perpetrators is still in full swing,” according to Reutlingen police spokesperson Michael Schar.

“The downtown area of Plochingen is cordoned off,” as a police helicopter and “deployment of special units” continue investigations.

It is believed the victims sustained their injuries during a fight.

