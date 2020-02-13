Germany: Two injured, three on the run after shooting near Stuttgart

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Three people were on the run after a gun and knife attack injured two or more in the southern German town of Plochingen, near Stuttgart, on Thursday.

The victims were reportedly attacked near the railway station in Plochingen, with police launching a large-scale operation to hunt for the suspects.

According to police, two people were injured and a search is now underway for more victims.

Footage shows police near the scene of the attack. Footage also shows ambulances moving.

Police announced they have arrested one person, but it is as of yet unclear whether they are one of the suspects on the run.

