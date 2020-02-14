Germany: ‘Viruses know no national borders’ – Chinese FM Wang alongside counterpart Maas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi commented that “Viruses know no national borders” and called for “join action” to be taken against the coronavirus outbreak, after being received by his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Berlin on Thursday.

Maas thanked Wang again for the “pragmatic and good cooperation” between Germany and China during the evacuation of German citizens from Wuhan, and added that “Germany stands ready to support China to the best of its ability in the fight against the coronavirus.”

Wang is set to deliver a keynote address at this year’s edition of the Munich Security Conference, which begins on Friday and runs until Sunday.

The Chinese foreign minister’s trip is the first overseas visit by a senior member of his government since the outbreak of the novel flu-like virus, also known as COVID-19, which has claimed more than 1,300 lives and infected over 60,000 people worldwide.

