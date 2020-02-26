Germany: Volkmarsen will ‘live united again’ – Hesse State leader after ramming attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hesse State leader Volker Bouffier vowed that Volkmarsen will have “the strength” to celebrate carnival and “to live united again,” while speaking outside a service on Tuesday dedicated to those injured in the car ramming attack that took place on Monday.

Bouffier said the motive was not yet known, as Interior Minister Peter Beuth also arrived to pay respects to the victims and relatives of Monday’s event. A large crowd could be seen, including emergency workers, turning up for the memorial service that was held in the square. The mass that was held in the church was reportedly reserved just for family members. A large police presence was at hand.

On Monday, a driver rammed int a carnival parade injuring 50 people including 18 children. 35 of the victims remain in the hospital. Authorities, who arrested the 29-year old at the scene, believe the attack was intentional, but the motives remain unclear.

Video ID: 20200225-077

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200225-077

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly