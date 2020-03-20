Germany: Volkswagen workers leave Wolfsburg plant as it shut downs amid coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage shot on Friday shows buses leaving Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, as employees finished their last shift before the plant shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Volkswagen decided to temporarily close their plants due to the coronavirus pandemic which caused economic uncertainty and led to a decrease in car sales.

