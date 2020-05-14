Germany: Watch the Philippsburg nuclear power plant cooling towers being demolished

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Two giant cooling towers which were part of a shut down nuclear power plant were destroyed in a controlled demolition on Thursday morning in the town of Philippsburg near Karlsruhe in south-west Germany.

Footage of the spectacular explosion was released shortly after the demolition, which took place at 6:05 am local time (5:05 am GMT). The timing of the demolition was kept secret in an attempt to prevent large crowds gathering during the ongoing pandemic.

The Philippsburg plant was run by German company EnBW (Energie Baden-Wurttemberg). The two cooling towers were shut down in 2011 and 2019 as part of Germany’s vow to decommission every German nuclear power plant by the end of 2022.

Some 1,100 holes were drilled into each cooling tower and each hole was filled with explosives. The explosives were ignited electronically to begin the collapse of the 152-metre-high towers.

A substation will be built on the demolition site as part of the Ultranet power line project. It will transport electricity from wind farms in the North Sea down to Southern Germany.

