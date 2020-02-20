-
Germany: “We do not know what motivated” Hanau shooter says AFD’s Gauland
Alternative for Germany (AFD) leader Alexander Gauland said in Potsdam on Thursday that his party “do not know what motivated” the shooter who killed nine people in Hanau late on Wednesday evening.
“You cannot use something that is so terrible and where we do not know what motivated the offender to act in such a way,” Gauland told reporters.
A gunman opened fire outside one shisha bar in the Hanau’s Heumarkt district and drove off to a second location in the Kesselstadt district where he opened fire again, killing a total of nine people and injuring several others late on Wednesday evening.
The suspect was a 43-year-old German citizen from Hanau.Together with his 72-year-old mother, he was found dead at his home in the early hours of Thursday morning.
According to the Federal Prosecutors Office, there are serious indications of a racist background to the crime, which is supported by videos and documents allegedly made by the suspect.
