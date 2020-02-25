Germany: We must expect coronavirus can spread to Germany – Jens Spahn

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Health Minister Jens Spahn cautioned that “the corona epidemic has arrived in Europe as an epidemic, and therefore we must expect that it can spread to Germany as well,” at a press conference in Berlin on Monday.

“The infection chain is in part no longer traceable,” Spahn warned, as 160 people were confirmed as infected in Italy over the weekend, and five have died.

“It is already clear that we cannot eliminate a worldwide pandemic, given the development that we already have already seen in Japan, South Korea and in Iran,” he added as the situation intensified at the weekend with a large spike in confirmed deaths outside of China.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), nearly 80,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 2,600 people have died.

