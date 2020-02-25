-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: We must expect coronavirus can spread to Germany – Jens Spahn
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
German Health Minister Jens Spahn cautioned that “the corona epidemic has arrived in Europe as an epidemic, and therefore we must expect that it can spread to Germany as well,” at a press conference in Berlin on Monday.
“The infection chain is in part no longer traceable,” Spahn warned, as 160 people were confirmed as infected in Italy over the weekend, and five have died.
“It is already clear that we cannot eliminate a worldwide pandemic, given the development that we already have already seen in Japan, South Korea and in Iran,” he added as the situation intensified at the weekend with a large spike in confirmed deaths outside of China.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), nearly 80,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 2,600 people have died.
Video ID: 20200224-065
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200224-065
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly