Germany: ‘We must take responsibility’ – Merkel on stability in Libya and Sahel region

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the federal government will ramp up its efforts to aid world peace in 2020 at the CDU Vorpommern-Greifswald’s New Year’s reception in Greifswald on Tuesday.

“We are taking on a bit the Libyan matter, from the federal government this is a quite thick board that you cannot drill through in one day but if you look how the questions of escape, migration is related with the stability of many countries around the world. The questions of prosperity, with the question of economic development, with the question of hope for the youth in these countries,” Merkel said.

The German government hosted the Berlin Libya peace conference on January 19, where world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.

Fighting has been taking place around Tripoli since General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of the Libyan capital from the GNA in April. The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate.

On Monday, Libyan rival factions began holding UN-backed military talks in Geneva for the first time, in an attempt to secure a lasting ceasefire.

