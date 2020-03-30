Germany: Wolfsburg Hospital stops new admissions as coronavirus spreads amongst staff

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Wolfsburg Hospital will no longer admit new patients as of Monday, after several of its staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Footage from the early hours of Monday morning shows the hospital building. Increased security measures to prevent the further spread of the virus include a freeze on new admissions and a ban on visits.

The new measures come after a lawyer filed a complaint against an old people’s home in Wolfsburg where 15 people died after contracting coronavirus within a week.

As of Monday, Germany has over 63, 000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and approximately 560 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak.

Video ID: 20200330-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly