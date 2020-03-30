-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Wolfsburg Hospital stops new admissions as coronavirus spreads amongst staff
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Wolfsburg Hospital will no longer admit new patients as of Monday, after several of its staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Footage from the early hours of Monday morning shows the hospital building. Increased security measures to prevent the further spread of the virus include a freeze on new admissions and a ban on visits.
The new measures come after a lawyer filed a complaint against an old people’s home in Wolfsburg where 15 people died after contracting coronavirus within a week.
As of Monday, Germany has over 63, 000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and approximately 560 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak.
Video ID: 20200330-033
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-033
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly