Germany: Wolfsburg retirement home sees 15th coronavirus death in a week

The Hanns-Lilje-Heim retirement home in Wolfsburg announced three more people died, on Sunday, after being infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 15 people in the retirement home within a week.

The recent victims of the COVID-19 are men aged 80, 86 and 88 years old. Hanns-Lilje-Heim nursing home had 165 residents, 72 of whom were found to be infected with the virus, according to the information provided by the local health authorities on Saturday.

As of Sunday, Germany has over 60,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 500 deaths.

