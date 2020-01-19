Germany: World leaders ‘fully committed’ to peace in Libya – Guterres

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said world leaders are “fully committed” to a peaceful resolution of the Libyan conflict, while speaking at a press conference concluding the Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday.

“I cannot stress enough the summit’s conclusion that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya,” Guterres said.

“We called on all actors to refrain from any activities exacerbating the conflict, and I urge all participants and the international community to abide by their commitment to inequivocally and fully respect and implement the UN Security Council arms embargo,” Guterres continued.

Guterres expressed concern about the closing of oil fields in Libya, adding, “We believe that part of a more comprehensive solution will have to be an effective reform of the National Oil Company.”

On Saturday, the Libya National Oil Corporation declared Force Majeure after Libyan National Army (LNA) forces blocked oil exports from a numer of ports in the east of the country.

Video ID: 20200119-060

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200119-060

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly