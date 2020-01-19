-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: World leaders ‘fully committed’ to peace in Libya – Guterres
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said world leaders are “fully committed” to a peaceful resolution of the Libyan conflict, while speaking at a press conference concluding the Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday.
“I cannot stress enough the summit’s conclusion that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya,” Guterres said.
“We called on all actors to refrain from any activities exacerbating the conflict, and I urge all participants and the international community to abide by their commitment to inequivocally and fully respect and implement the UN Security Council arms embargo,” Guterres continued.
Guterres expressed concern about the closing of oil fields in Libya, adding, “We believe that part of a more comprehensive solution will have to be an effective reform of the National Oil Company.”
On Saturday, the Libya National Oil Corporation declared Force Majeure after Libyan National Army (LNA) forces blocked oil exports from a numer of ports in the east of the country.
Video ID: 20200119-060
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200119-060
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly