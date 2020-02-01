-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Wuhan returnees are “symptom free” says Health Min Spahn
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said returnees from the Chinese city of Wuhan were “symptom free,” during a press briefing in Bonn on Saturday.
“It is very important to emphasise that it is for starters healthy, symptom free fellow citizens coming back to us in Germany,” Spahn said during a joint press briefing with Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. “And in the moment that where symptoms appear or if an infection is confirmed, it goes immediately in a nearby clinic that also ensures the appropriate medical care.”
Kramp-Karrenbauer said “a just refurbished building of our airforce training battalion in Germersheim” was available to host returnees from Wuhan for a reported quarantine period of two weeks.
Spahn said the seven confirmed coronavirus cases in German were all “in a very good, healthy condition.”
The newly discovered virus, which originated in the now-quarantined central Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread to 23 countries, including Germany, France, Finland Canada and the US, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a global health emergency.
Video ID: 20200201-038
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-038
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly