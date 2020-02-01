Germany: Wuhan returnees are “symptom free” says Health Min Spahn

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said returnees from the Chinese city of Wuhan were “symptom free,” during a press briefing in Bonn on Saturday.

“It is very important to emphasise that it is for starters healthy, symptom free fellow citizens coming back to us in Germany,” Spahn said during a joint press briefing with Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. “And in the moment that where symptoms appear or if an infection is confirmed, it goes immediately in a nearby clinic that also ensures the appropriate medical care.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer said “a just refurbished building of our airforce training battalion in Germersheim” was available to host returnees from Wuhan for a reported quarantine period of two weeks.

Spahn said the seven confirmed coronavirus cases in German were all “in a very good, healthy condition.”

The newly discovered virus, which originated in the now-quarantined central Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread to 23 countries, including Germany, France, Finland Canada and the US, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a global health emergency.

