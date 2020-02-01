-
Germany: Wuhan returnees to be quarantined in barracks in Germersheim
Germans and their family members returning from the Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan, will be quarantined in a barracks for 14 days in the town of Germersheim, according to health ministry officials on Saturday.
A German military plane carrying nationals evacuated from Wuhan landed in Frankfurt on Saturday
So far none of the passengers has shown any symptoms of the virus which has killed more than 250 people in China alone.
According to German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the plane was expected to make a stopover in Moscow to change crew and refuel before continuing to Frankfurt but was refused landing by the Russian officials. The plane had to head to Helsinki, Finland instead.
Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the southern German town of Seigsdorf, Bavaria, on Friday, raising the total number of cases in Germany to seven.
The newly discovered virus, which originated in the now-quarantined central Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread to 23 countries, including Germany, France, Finland Canada and the US, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a global health emergency.
