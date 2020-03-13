-
Germany: WWII bomb to be defused with all “appropriate security measures” – Darmstadt Mayor
Darmstadt Mayor Jochen Partsch declared in a joint conference along with his 1st Deputy Rafael Reiser, that the regional government will take the appropriate security measures when defusing the WWll-era bomb that found around Messplatz on Friday.
“According to the planning of the crisis team, the evacuation of the affected areas, Martinsviertel, should take place by 11 a.m.,” said Partsch who added that “we have one last person who had to be brought out of the area.”
The mayor highlighted that “the regional government is responsible for defusing this second world war bomb with appropriate security measures.”
On Friday morning, nearly 9,000 residents had to be evacuated and the area around Messplatz had to be cordoned off, as bomb disposal teams prepared to find and disarm the 500 kg WWll-era bomb. The bomb was later safely disposed of.
