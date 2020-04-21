Germany’s Munich Oktoberfest cancelled due to Coronavirus | DW News

The southern German state of Bavaria has cancelled the Munich Oktoberfest beer festival because of the coronavirus. The event attracts more than six million visitors every year and authorities feared allowing it to go ahead would lead to a spike in infections. As we report, the move is likely to take both a financial and an emotional toll.

