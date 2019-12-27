Germany’s Social Democrats seek to regain momentum

Elections have come and gone across the European Union in 2019.

But for Germany, 2020 is set to be the year that political parties regroup and look ahead to the election for chancellor in 2021.

For the Social Democrats, that means figuring out how they can regain the relevance they once commanded.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from the German Chancellery in Berlin.

