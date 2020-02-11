Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

On the surface Kitty, Margot, Bree and Olivia appear to have nothing in common – but there’s one passion which unites them: to expose injustice. They form their own secret society, DGM – they Don’t Get Mad, they Get Even – playing anonymous pranks to expose bullies.

All episodes streaming 15th February on BBC iPlayer

Get Even | Trailer | BBC

#BBC #BBCGetEven #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.