Ghana FA fires coaching staff of all national teams

In tonight’s edition, Ghana’s football association fires all its national team coaches amid allegations of bribery and corruption. We analyse what the decision could mean.We look at how tea makers in Kenya are pouring their efforts into diversification in order to adapt to changing tastes. Also tonight, we’ll tell you more about RFI’s most recent Discovery Award winner: Congolese singer Celine Banza.

