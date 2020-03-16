Ghana: Illegal gold mining threatens water supplies

In Ghana, thousands of illegal gold mines are threatening farmland, destroying the landscape and poisoning water supplies, leaving some communities struggling to find drinking water.

The mining has reached such proportions that treatment plants are being shut down, and there are warnings the country might be forced to import water.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

