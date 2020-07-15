-
Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking for Epstein
A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which women who accused her of enabling their abuse decried her “heinous” actions.
