Ghosn claims Nissan colluded with Japan prosecutors over ‘staged arrest’

Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, told reporters in Beirut he had been treated “brutally” by Tokyo prosecutors, whom he accused of conspiring with Nissan to oust him as head of the automaker.

