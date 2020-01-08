Ghosn “had to stage press conference”

Attorney William Julié explains why Carlos Ghosn has to check in with Lebanese authorities over Japan’s issuance of an Interpol red notice. He tells François Picard why he thinks the former Renault-Nissan boss had to speak out after his daring escape from Tokyo.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en