Share
0 0 0 0

Ghosn “had to stage press conference”

2 hours ago

Attorney William Julié explains why Carlos Ghosn has to check in with Lebanese authorities over Japan’s issuance of an Interpol red notice. He tells François Picard why he thinks the former Renault-Nissan boss had to speak out after his daring escape from Tokyo.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment