Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely

4 hours ago

A large asteroid, 1998 OR2, will fly past Earth on Wednesday.
Astronomers say the asteroid, more than a mile (1.6km) wide, will not collide with our planet but will get close enough for us to study it.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Florida, US.

