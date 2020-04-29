-
Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely
A large asteroid, 1998 OR2, will fly past Earth on Wednesday.
Astronomers say the asteroid, more than a mile (1.6km) wide, will not collide with our planet but will get close enough for us to study it.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Florida, US.
