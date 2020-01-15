Gladiator of Auschwitz: New film tells the story of Pole who boxed his way through hell…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/15/gladiator-of-auschwitz-new-film-tells-the-story-of-pole-who-boxed-his-way-through-hell

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live