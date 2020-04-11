Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 100,000

It has been one month since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Most governments have taken drastic measures to save lives, no matter the cost.

Many have implemented unprecedented lockdowns to slow the spread of the disease, so healthcare systems have a chance to cope.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

