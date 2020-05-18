-
Coronavirus LIVE: Trump threatens to withdraw funding permanently from WHO over China concerns - 5 mins ago
-
Acropolis reopens after two-month coronavirus shutdown - about 1 hour ago
-
British GP slams Trump for taking malaria drug to ward off Coronavirus (Covid-19) – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump taking unproven drug to ward off Coronavirus – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
US officials see al-Qaeda link to Florida military base attack - 2 hours ago
-
Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings - 3 hours ago
-
Is climate change increasing the risk of disease in Europe? - 10 hours ago
-
How is bacteria used to develop vaccines? - 12 hours ago
-
If you’re missing a hug with a loved one amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this could be a good solution - 12 hours ago
-
Barack Obama urged US high school seniors graduating this year to “do what you think is right” - 12 hours ago
Global COVID-19 response increasingly political
The response to COVID-19 crisis is becoming increasingly political, with calls for an inquiry into how it has been handled worldwide.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has defended his country’s response as open and transparent during an annual health conference run by the World Health Organization.
But Beijing has been facing growing criticism.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays has more.
