Global COVID-19 response increasingly political

The response to COVID-19 crisis is becoming increasingly political, with calls for an inquiry into how it has been handled worldwide.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has defended his country’s response as open and transparent during an annual health conference run by the World Health Organization.

But Beijing has been facing growing criticism.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays has more.

