Global fertility decline could lead to ‘demographic time bomb’ by 2100

IN THE PAPERS – Thursday, July 16: We look at reactions in the press to Twitter falling victim to a “catastrophic” hacking scam which targeted high-profile companies and individuals, including Joe Biden. Also, a new study warns of a global fertility decline that could halve populations in some countries by 2100. Vanity Fair features the work of a black photographer on its front cover for the first time in its history. Finally, a new video project lets you travel without leaving your home!

