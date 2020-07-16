-
After the coronavirus pandemic: A global green recovery for a better future? - 12 hours ago
UK payrolls shrink by 649,000 jobs in lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
John Bolton: ‘I’m not gonna vote for the Republican party nominee for president’ - 12 hours ago
Floods leave millions displaced in India, China, Indonesia - 12 hours ago
Global fertility decline could lead to ‘demographic time bomb’ by 2100 - 12 hours ago
‘A privilege’: Swimming with endangered whale sharks in Qatar - 12 hours ago
“Forget-to-Forget”: Choreography show remembers July 15 coup attempt in front of Hagia Sophia - 12 hours ago
Spain holds a memorial to honour the victims of the coronavirus pandemic | LIVE - 12 hours ago
Germany: Court moves trials to outdoor tent to uphold COVID safety measures - 13 hours ago
Portugal: Fans go bonkers as Porto claim 29th Portuguese league title - 13 hours ago
Global fertility decline could lead to ‘demographic time bomb’ by 2100
IN THE PAPERS – Thursday, July 16: We look at reactions in the press to Twitter falling victim to a “catastrophic” hacking scam which targeted high-profile companies and individuals, including Joe Biden. Also, a new study warns of a global fertility decline that could halve populations in some countries by 2100. Vanity Fair features the work of a black photographer on its front cover for the first time in its history. Finally, a new video project lets you travel without leaving your home!
