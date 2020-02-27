Global flavours: The world comes to Paris Agricultural Show

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

The Salon de l’Agriculture (Agricultural Show) is one of the biggest annual events in Paris, with produce on display from every corner of France. But it is also a chance for producers from countries around the world, from Mali to Cuba, to come and sell their goods to the French public.

