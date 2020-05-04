Share
Global fund-raising drive to raise $8.2bn for coronavirus vaccine

about 1 hour ago

World leaders will be meeting virtually on Monday to raise an initial $8.2bn for vaccine research to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Scientists in several countries are embarking on human-testing trials but health officials caution that making populations immune to the virus could be years away still.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Doha, Qatar.

