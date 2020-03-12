Global markets melt down over coronavirus fears, stimulus disappointment

Global markets plunged on Thursday, with many marking their worst session in decades. Investors panicked over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and what many see as the underwhelming response from governments and central banks. Ranko Berich, Head of Market Analysis at Monex Europe, gives us his insight into ‘Black Thursday.’

