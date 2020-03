Global markets slump again over US travel restrictions

European and Asian shares plunged again on Thursday after the United States announced restrictions on people travelling from 26 European countries. Airlines and hotel companies are among the worst-hit. Also today, we look at how French shoppers are turning to delivery and collection services to avoid going to crowded supermarkets.

