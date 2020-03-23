Global shortage of coronavirus testing kits critical: Experts

The World Health Organization says testing people with symptoms of the coronavirus lies at the heart of fighting the pandemic.

But the world is fast running out of testing kits and laboratories do not have enough supplies or the capacity to detect suspected cases.

Experts say the result could be catastrophic.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

