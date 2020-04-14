Global sport is cancelled, but in Burundi football plays on

While most of the planet grapples with a coronavirus-induced lockdown, life in Burundi goes on largely unperturbed. Earlier this month, authorities said the country’s football championship would continue, with fans even allowed to attend games.

Almost all major sporting events worldwide, including the Olympic Games and the Champions League, have been suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic. Burundi for now is refusing to follow suit.

