Global tourism industry takes ‘unprecedented’ coronavirus hit

A sector of the global economy that is feeling major pain from the coronavirus pandemic is the tourism industry.

From tour guides to street vendors, everyone who depends on visitor spending is suffering losses.

Many people are cancelling their travel plans as businesses from airlines, cafes to street vendors feel the pain.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Pandemic #Tourism