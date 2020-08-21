Gloves off as riot police meet Parisian youth in community program

In France, former riot police officers are holding workshops with youth in Paris suburbs in a bid to build bridges and restore confidence in law enforcement agents. The program comes as France grapples with growing recognition of police violence, particularly against minority populations.

