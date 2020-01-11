Share
‘Go back Modi’: India protesters condemn PM’s visit to Kolkata

about 1 hour ago

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kolkata, where there have been days of demonstrations against his visit.
The city was brought to a standstill by protests over a new citizenship law – which critics say discriminates against Muslims.
Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from Kolkata.

