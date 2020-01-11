‘Go back Modi’: India protesters condemn PM’s visit to Kolkata

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kolkata, where there have been days of demonstrations against his visit.

The city was brought to a standstill by protests over a new citizenship law – which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from Kolkata.

