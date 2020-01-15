Going up against the sheep that smacked me in the nuts and made me go viral – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Watch the video that started it all here: https://youtu.be/CuyyB7KPPow

When a BBC cameraman got smacked in the nuts by a rare Cameroon sheep, he never expected to go viral and become an online star. Revisiting the scene of the crime, our cameraman tries to give a peace offering to the goat that started it all…

Animal Park | Christmas Special | BBC

#BBC #BBCAnimalPark #BBCiPlayer + additional tags

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.