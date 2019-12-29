“Good Riddance Day” shreds bad memories clearing path for new year

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The worst memories of 2019 were shredded into oblivion to make way for a new year as part of the ‘Good Riddance Day’ in New York City’s Times Square on Saturday.

For one hour, people bid farewell to anything that set them back in 2019, shredding notes, pictures and documents to symbolically purge their lives ahead of 2020. Bad energy, toxic people and school bullies, foot casts and climate change disbelievers were among the purged.

New Year’s revellers were encouraged to enter a contest by sharing what they would shred with the most creative being promised tickets for the sought-after Times Square New Year’s Eve party, granting the winner a head start to those happy memories for 2020.

‘Good Riddance Day’ was created by Times Square Alliance in 2007, marking 28 December as an unofficial holiday to clear the path for a brighter future and leave negativity in the past. The idea is influenced by a Latin American tradition of burning objects representing bad memories ahead of the New Year.

