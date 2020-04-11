Google and Apple team up to develop tracing app for virus cases

Apple and Google have announced they are working together to develop technology that will alert people when they have been close to anyone infected with the novel coronavirus.

The idea is to help governments roll out apps to run on both Android devices and iPhones.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

