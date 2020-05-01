Government hits UK testing target – Coronavirus Daily Update UK 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

UK minister hails ‘unprecedented’ rise in testing.

Today’s UK government daily briefing is led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

He is joined by the UK co-ordinator of testing, Professor John Newton, and the medical director of NHS England, Professor Stephen Powis.

The health secretary moves on the all important testing target of carrying out 100,000 a day by the end of April, Matt Hancock says the government has passed the goal and it was an “incredible achievement”.

He confirms there were 122,347 tests across the UK in the 24 hours up to 09:00 BST (08:00 GMT) on 1 May. However, this figure includes tests which have been posted to recipients, but not yet carried out.

Hancock says there needed to be an “audacious target” and thanking the teams involved, he says the government is “now making real progress”.

He thanks everyone for their help, including Yodel who “got us out of a real hole this week” by delivering tests.

Hancock says: “Everybody worked together with grit and determination to reach a shared goal.

“When things went wrong, which they did every single day, believe me, we didn’t ask who we could blame but how we could fix it.”

