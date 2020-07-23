-
Nigeria: Jihadists kill five aid workers abducted last month - 13 hours ago
-
Bolivia police recover 400 bodies of suspected COVID-19 patients - 13 hours ago
-
Trump deploys more federal law enforcement to cities in security push - 14 hours ago
-
Watch live: MEPs pile on pressure over 1.8 trillion euro COVID-19 rescue package - 14 hours ago
-
Trump hints at closure of more Chinese consulates as China fumes - 14 hours ago
-
Government ‘too slow to help at-risk arts’, say MPs – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 14 hours ago
-
Trump to send federal officers to US cities to tamp down unrest - 15 hours ago
-
Japan: Tokyo residents urged to stay at home during 4-day-long weekend to curb COVID spike - 17 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Toilet paper rains after two weeks of protests in Sofia - 17 hours ago
-
Italy: Rome opera house allocates 400 seats to COVID-19 frontline workers - 17 hours ago
The government has been too slow to respond to the “existential threat” faced by live theatre, music and other culture, a committee of MPs has said.
Covid-19 poses the biggest threat to the arts in a generation, the House of Commons culture select committee said.
It’s Thursday 22 July 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
