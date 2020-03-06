Graham Norton introduces UK Eurovision 2020 hopeful James Newman! – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

James Newman will be representing the UK in Rotterdam in May with his song ‘My Last Breath.’

James is a multi-platinum selling, Brit Award winning and Grammy nominated songwriter, having won a Brit for British Single of the Year for ‘Waiting All Night’ performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre.

James says when he started writing songs for Eurovision 2020 some of the biggest songwriters in the world that he’s previously worked with were keen to get involved and have been a big support. He recorded ‘My Last Breath’ in Scotland while he was staying on a loch with fellow songwriters, Ed Drewett, Iain James and Adam Argyle. He knew My Last Breath was ‘the one’ after first recording it, as he loved the simplicity of the song and feels like it “gets you straight away”.

Eurovision 2020 | BBC

#BBC #BBCEurovision #BBCiPlayer #BBCEurovision2020 #Eurovision #Eurovision2020

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.