-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Greece: 1 killed, several injured in blaze at Moria refugee camp
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
At least one person was killed and several were injured when a fire broke out at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos on Monday. The causes for the blaze are not yet known.
Footage from the site shows the damage of the fire and refugees leaving the camp through a hole in the fence surrounding the camp.
The Moria refugee camp is the largest in Europe. Since the escalation of tensions in Syria, it exceeded almost seven times its maximum capacity of 3,100 people, as it tries to accommodate 20,000 asylum seekers.
Recently the island of Lesbos has witnessed numerous protests from the refugees, who demonstrated against the overcrowding of the camp and what they say is bad living conditions. Some of the protests escalated in clashes.
Video ID: 20200316-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly