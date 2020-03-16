Greece: 1 killed, several injured in blaze at Moria refugee camp

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least one person was killed and several were injured when a fire broke out at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos on Monday. The causes for the blaze are not yet known.

Footage from the site shows the damage of the fire and refugees leaving the camp through a hole in the fence surrounding the camp.

The Moria refugee camp is the largest in Europe. Since the escalation of tensions in Syria, it exceeded almost seven times its maximum capacity of 3,100 people, as it tries to accommodate 20,000 asylum seekers.

Recently the island of Lesbos has witnessed numerous protests from the refugees, who demonstrated against the overcrowding of the camp and what they say is bad living conditions. Some of the protests escalated in clashes.

