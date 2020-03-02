Greece and EU face off with Turkey over border crossings

The EU’s border with Turkey is again a source of majors tensions – we take a look at online reactions. Here in France an opinion piece slamming the decision to give Roman Polanski a prize as Best Director in the annual César Awards has generated a lot of debate. Finally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he may quit social media.

