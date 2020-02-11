-
Greece announces new camps for newly-arrived asylum seekers
Greece will set up new camps for asylum seekers on its Aegean islands, hoping to end months of overcrowding and violence within its resettlement scheme. The new camps will allow asylum seekers to go out during the day, but they will be locked in at night. …
