Greece: Car reportedly belonging to Turkish diplomat set on fire in Thessaloniki
The car of a Turkish diplomat that works at the Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki was set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning, reports say.
The car can be seen engulfed in flames on a quiet street in Thessaloniki, where firefighters later arriving to extinguish the fire.
According to reports, blocks of paraffin wax were placed on the rear tires of the vehicle and set alight.
