Greece: Chaos over killing of 20-year old migrant at Moria refugee camp
Tension erupted following the killing of a 20-year old man from Yemen at the Moria refugee camp in Mytilene, with migrants protesting outside the hotspot on Friday.
Footage shows migrants, mostly Africans, setting bins on fire and shouting slogans as they demanded to be accommodated in separate areas from the Afghans inside the camp.
The young migrant was stabbed to death during an altercation on Thursday, and died soon after being rushed to hospital. Another 27-year old migrant was arrested in connection with the incident, as local authorities confirmed.
The incident is the second stabbing death inside Moria in January. Living conditions inside the overcrowded camp worsened over the past year, as the number of arrivals reached 17,000 people.
