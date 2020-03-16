Greece: Child killed in Lesbos migrant camp fire

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A fire which started in an overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has claimed the live of a young child on Monday.

First images show a person, seemingly injured, being carried out by others amid the mayhem.

Video ID: 20200316-055

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-055

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly