Greece: Coastguard patrols Lesbos after Turkey reportedly opens passage for refugees

The Greek coastguard was seen patrolling the northern coast of Lesbos on Friday, after Ankara reportedly said it would no longer prevent migrants from attempting to cross into Europe, as footage filmed in Eftalou and Molyvos shows.

Greece tightened security along its border with Turkey, as hundreds of refugees and migrants in Turkey began arriving at the country’s border with Greece and Bulgaria.

